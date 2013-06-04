Webshop of the Day: Magasin Mae

Perusing the goods at Dutch textile designer Mae Engelgeer's online boutique.

Ventura Lambrate has been gaining traction as a design destination in Milan during the annual Salone del Mobile fair each April, and 2013 brought to our attention some mighty fine, new-to-us designers. One of those is a textile wunderkind from The Netherlands, Mae Engelgeer, who debuted her ISH collection at Ventura Lambrate, a series of tea towels and blankets with graphic patterns and ice-cream-colored tones. Engelgeer, lucky for us, keeps a webshop where you can buy some of her textiles—woven at The Textile Lab in Tilburg—as well as few select pieces from other designers and friends.