Ways to Design With Tubular-Steel Furniture

What do Marcel Breuer's Cesca chair, Eileen Gray's Bibendum chair, and Charles Pollock's CP Lounge have in common? It's all in the material: tubular steel. "I considered such polished and curved lines not only symbolic of our modern technology but actually to be technology," Breuer said. While wood patinas and leather cracks and ages, slick industrial steel is capable of retaining its just-new luster for decades (with a quick polish, of course). Herewith, eight examples of how to incorporate tubular steel pieces into your modern abode.