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Collection by Larry Adolf

Waubeeka

Initial Feelings

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This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
The broad balcony on the lower level of Casa Dosmurs is sheltered by the overhang of the roof, which limits the amount of direct sunlight that enters the house on hot summer days.
The broad balcony on the lower level of Casa Dosmurs is sheltered by the overhang of the roof, which limits the amount of direct sunlight that enters the house on hot summer days.
The suburban backyard garage in Hertfordshire, England, that architect Olli Andrew of Hyper converted into a work studio is wrapped in charred larch wood pieces that give the impression of scales and foster biodiversity, providing a place for insects to nestle.
The suburban backyard garage in Hertfordshire, England, that architect Olli Andrew of Hyper converted into a work studio is wrapped in charred larch wood pieces that give the impression of scales and foster biodiversity, providing a place for insects to nestle.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
As is typical in Bangalore, the windows incorporate concrete <i>jalis</i>, lattice-like concrete screens that allow light and air to pass through while also serving a privacy function.
jalis
On the first storey, a seat is extruded into a platform that allows for ad-hoc, multipurpose use.
On the first storey, a seat is extruded into a platform that allows for ad-hoc, multipurpose use.
After entering through a gate, the home's charred spruce siding presents a somber face.
After entering through a gate, the home's charred spruce siding presents a somber face.
The property includes about an acre of woods and sits at the edge of federal parkland. “Looking out these windows, your view just extends forever,” says Eunnice. Beneath the bedrooms, a secondary living area serves as a poolhouse.
The property includes about an acre of woods and sits at the edge of federal parkland. “Looking out these windows, your view just extends forever,” says Eunnice. Beneath the bedrooms, a secondary living area serves as a poolhouse.
The rear of the Villa Bio features an almost 50-foot-wide expanse of glass. The pool (now just a large gravel pit) echoes the panoramic window’s exact shape. The custom kitchen features a Silestone counter.
The rear of the Villa Bio features an almost 50-foot-wide expanse of glass. The pool (now just a large gravel pit) echoes the panoramic window’s exact shape. The custom kitchen features a Silestone counter.
The kitchen's new location makes it so Marcela can open the doors to the terrace and entertain inside and out.
The kitchen's new location makes it so Marcela can open the doors to the terrace and entertain inside and out.
“The living room ceiling brought the whole project together,” designer Ben Warwas explains. “It was a win-win because we also got a whole new facade in the back.”
“The living room ceiling brought the whole project together,” designer Ben Warwas explains. “It was a win-win because we also got a whole new facade in the back.”
Set on the highest point of the property, the house offers panoramic views.
Set on the highest point of the property, the house offers panoramic views.
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
The custom-made terrazzo floor with its striking red pigment was made by “Nicos”, a local artisan. He and his team throw the cement, then throw the pebbles, then sand the whole floor five times.
The custom-made terrazzo floor with its striking red pigment was made by “Nicos”, a local artisan. He and his team throw the cement, then throw the pebbles, then sand the whole floor five times.
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”
The ground-floor study, the living room on the second floor, and the dining room above are all oriented toward the sea.
The ground-floor study, the living room on the second floor, and the dining room above are all oriented toward the sea.
Another challenge was to swap in new lighting-here the architects installed Lambert Et Fils, Dot Line Suspension-without adding any new holes to the ceiling.
Another challenge was to swap in new lighting-here the architects installed Lambert Et Fils, Dot Line Suspension-without adding any new holes to the ceiling.
The homeowner, Raúl Castellazzi, is a young tech professional who wanted a simple place to crash during his frequent trips from Santiago to the sea.
The homeowner, Raúl Castellazzi, is a young tech professional who wanted a simple place to crash during his frequent trips from Santiago to the sea.

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