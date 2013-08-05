Walnut Planters by Revolution Design House

Portland's Revolution Design House has just released a walnut version of its popular Boxcar planters. The small, angular pieces can be displayed individually or in a group—ideal for tabletop centerpieces or decoration on a mantel. We love the faceted shape and bright splash of color. A stainless-steel insert ensures that the wood won't warp. Each planter ($58 for a set or $16 individually) is made to order. Find them on tildeshop.com.