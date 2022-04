Transform any wall into a living wall by adding a Trellis Works trellis and get growing! Our trellis panel is 2″ thick and produced from 12 gauge galvanized steel wire, welded in a 2″ x 2″ matrix. 12 gauge trusses run in the interior of the panel, and the panel corners are highlighted with steel angle trim. The entire trellis panel receives an epoxy primer followed by a powder coat finish available in 4 standard colors.