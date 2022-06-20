SubscribeSign In
Collection by Tara Hunt

Wall Features

View 174 Photos
The banquette is a blue high-performance velvet by Maharam.
The banquette is a blue high-performance velvet by Maharam.
Waterfall countertops envelop a storage island for samples.
Waterfall countertops envelop a storage island for samples.
Automatic roller sun shades and custom blackout curtains provide privacy. “They’re on a timer,” Shively says, “so throughout the day they move and adjust to the sun.” A chair by Le Corbusier, dresser by George Nelson, and vintage side tables outfit the space. “If the house is going to be so architectural, everything in it needs to be special. I have a lot of vintage things,” Shivley says.
Automatic roller sun shades and custom blackout curtains provide privacy. “They’re on a timer,” Shively says, “so throughout the day they move and adjust to the sun.” A chair by Le Corbusier, dresser by George Nelson, and vintage side tables outfit the space. “If the house is going to be so architectural, everything in it needs to be special. I have a lot of vintage things,” Shivley says.
A first-floor seating area gets some drama thanks to a mesh net fastened overhead, which creates a spot for playful lounging without compromising the overhead daylighting.
A first-floor seating area gets some drama thanks to a mesh net fastened overhead, which creates a spot for playful lounging without compromising the overhead daylighting.
The emphasis on wood finishes continues inside, where the skylit atrium bifurcates the house. On the second floor, the primary bedroom and a pair of smaller bedrooms straddle the stairwell.
The emphasis on wood finishes continues inside, where the skylit atrium bifurcates the house. On the second floor, the primary bedroom and a pair of smaller bedrooms straddle the stairwell.
3 Lida Lane in Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $2,279,000 by Steve Clark of Clark Living.
3 Lida Lane in Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $2,279,000 by Steve Clark of Clark Living.
3041 Windsor Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,388,000 by Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany of Sotheby's International Realty.
3041 Windsor Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,388,000 by Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany of Sotheby's International Realty.
Inside, Graff restored cedar planking and added new walls and floor panels. The kitchen features fresh Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances, while an original slanted wood wall with a built-in credenza defines the dining room. “We brought in Corian and used wood planking and terrazzo, since that was a big thing in the 1960s,” the architect says.
Inside, Graff restored cedar planking and added new walls and floor panels. The kitchen features fresh Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances, while an original slanted wood wall with a built-in credenza defines the dining room. “We brought in Corian and used wood planking and terrazzo, since that was a big thing in the 1960s,” the architect says.
“There was an art to the renovation. We wanted to bring the house into the 21st century while also paying homage to its history,” says architect Cristina Graff.
“There was an art to the renovation. We wanted to bring the house into the 21st century while also paying homage to its history,” says architect Cristina Graff.
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
All of the furnishings in the home were sourced by the Brunsons, and many are vintage midcentury designs, including a green Bertoia diamond chair and a vintage Florence Knoll couch. The wall-hanging is a vintage Stan Bitters screen, and the lamp is vintage David Cressey.
All of the furnishings in the home were sourced by the Brunsons, and many are vintage midcentury designs, including a green Bertoia diamond chair and a vintage Florence Knoll couch. The wall-hanging is a vintage Stan Bitters screen, and the lamp is vintage David Cressey.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
A switchback staircase accommodates a grand piano handed down from Anton’s father.
A switchback staircase accommodates a grand piano handed down from Anton’s father.
A concrete block wall (above) separates the entry from the living area, where an Arne Norell Kontiki easy chair joins an Eames lounge chair.
A concrete block wall (above) separates the entry from the living area, where an Arne Norell Kontiki easy chair joins an Eames lounge chair.
The wardrobes in the girls' rooms are secretly connected through one cabinet door—an example of the whimsy and wonder Welsch infused throughout the home.
The wardrobes in the girls' rooms are secretly connected through one cabinet door—an example of the whimsy and wonder Welsch infused throughout the home.
Woodcraft Mobiliar created built-in cabinetry in almost every room of the home, keeping furniture needs to a minimum.
Woodcraft Mobiliar created built-in cabinetry in almost every room of the home, keeping furniture needs to a minimum.
On the other side of the kitchen is another light-filled living area, featuring original built-ins.
On the other side of the kitchen is another light-filled living area, featuring original built-ins.
Inside, a floating staircase of steel and lapacho wood helps maintain the home’s openness. The benches, bookshelves, and A-frame coatrack are by Teresa and Nico’s design firm, La Base Studio.
Inside, a floating staircase of steel and lapacho wood helps maintain the home’s openness. The benches, bookshelves, and A-frame coatrack are by Teresa and Nico’s design firm, La Base Studio.

154 more saves