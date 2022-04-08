Walkways and breezeways
A glimpse inside the bridge-link hall that connects the period house with the contemporary extension. To mark the threshold between the two structures, artist Nadine Keegan crafted a stained glass window (not pictured) that depicts imagery of the current city, fruit trees from the Greek and Italian immigrant families, and the Yam Daisies that had been grown in the area by the Wurundjeri people.
Le MICA is a strikingly sleek micro-home located in the Maelström recreational forest, just 25 minutes from Old Quebec. The tiny home comprises two simple rectilinear forms stacked atop each other and inserted in an open “box” form that functions as a covered deck area and frames the panoramic views of Laurentian Park. Wood burning heaters in the living area and on the deck keep the home cosy even in the depths of winter.
Not only was extra living space necessary for the growing family of four, but the existing house also failed to take advantage of the striking views that drew the couple to the site. The homeowners tapped architect Malcolm Davis of San Francisco–based Malcolm Davis Architecture to redesign and expand the dwelling without damaging the many established oak trees.
