Vogue: 100 Iconic Covers

We appreciate a good magazine cover here in the Dwell offices (we spend hours picking them out, after all), so it was a pleasant surprise to receive Postcards from Vogue: One Hundred Iconic Covers published by Penguin Books. From Vogue's inception in 1892 to now, photographers such as Irving Penn and Annie Leibovitz, as well as artists like Salvador Dali and Eduardo Benito have helped produce its iconic cover images. The Vogue editors have culled their most iconic covers from the past 120 years in this compendium. Click through our slideshow to see a preview and purchase the book here.