Visiting H.D. Buttercup

Without condoning knockoffs, let me say: It is a thrill to walk into a furniture shop and discover a slew of handsome and vaguely familiar-looking design pieces that I can actually afford. This was my experience last week at H.D. Buttercup—a 30,000-square-foot offshoot of the even more gigantic 150,000-square-foot Los Angeles mothership. "The pieces are just enough different that they're not actually knock-offs," an employee said. Hrm. In better news, many of the wares are made in the U.S.A.—including an impressive 75% of their upholstered furniture—and they have a solid selection of pieces made from reclaimed and sustainably harvested wood. Here's a peek at what I saw and loved on a recent visit.