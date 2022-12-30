vineyard prefab
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
The home is perched lightly on the site and the landscape has been integrated into the architecture through a sympathetic form and materiality, and the expansive windows. “We long for this untouched nature,” says architect Line Solgaard of the site. “It brings us calmness and maybe even helps us be more in touch with ourselves.”
“We did a lot of things for us that some clients are hesitant to do, like shou sugi ban. Our idea is that the house and materials will weather over time. They will change, but that’s part of the beauty of it,” says Maria. Here, the double wall lamps are by DCW Editions. Real Good Chairs in copper line by Blu Dot surround the wooden table by Ethnicraft.
Sutherland added a large arrangement of windows facing the lake in the living room. The top windows are tilt-and-turn, and the bottom windows are fixed. The owners bought the sofas at ABC Carpet & Home in Manhattan, and the coffee table at Camden Market in London. The pillows are made from Dandelion Two fabric by Angie Lewin for St. Jude.
16 more saves