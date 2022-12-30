SubscribeSign In
The enormous picture window in the living room frames spectacular views over the water, allowing the family to feel immersed in nature even in the wildest of weather.
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
The home is perched lightly on the site and the landscape has been integrated into the architecture through a sympathetic form and materiality, and the expansive windows. “We long for this untouched nature,” says architect Line Solgaard of the site. “It brings us calmness and maybe even helps us be more in touch with ourselves.”
“It’s a human-scaled house. It’s not intimidating or fussy. It feels good,” explains architect Solomon Berg.
Hilary and her husband, Jimmy, opted for a functional, restrained material palette. In the dining room, Rejuvenation pendants hang above a table by Hedge House and chairs from Hay.
“Everything needed to be approachable and simple,” says Hilary. “The house reflects who we are.”
“We did a lot of things for us that some clients are hesitant to do, like shou sugi ban. Our idea is that the house and materials will weather over time. They will change, but that’s part of the beauty of it,” says Maria. Here, the double wall lamps are by DCW Editions. Real Good Chairs in copper line by Blu Dot surround the wooden table by Ethnicraft.
Inspired by LivingHomes’ RK2 model, this custom prefab-hybrid home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, was made for actor Will Arnett by Plant Prefab.
Plant Prefab’s LivingHome 10 is a 406-square-foot tiny house packed with smart tech that is designed to slot into dense urban environments, making it ideal for a guesthouse or rental.
The LivingHomes YB1 is a customizable tiny house that can be built in a month and installed in one day.
This modernist Palm Springs home was completed in just two months using a hybrid building system. The core of the dwelling features concrete walls and floors and prefabricated lightweight steel beams. The exterior walls were trucked to the site after.
Sutherland added a large arrangement of windows facing the lake in the living room. The top windows are tilt-and-turn, and the bottom windows are fixed. The owners bought the sofas at ABC Carpet & Home in Manhattan, and the coffee table at Camden Market in London. The pillows are made from Dandelion Two fabric by Angie Lewin for St. Jude.
In the primary bedroom, side tables are built into the wall and the bed is custom-made for the space. “Everything had to be custom because of space constraints,” says Madison. “A custom home kind of requires custom furniture to make the most of every inch.”
In the bathroom, white subway tiles from Home Depot line the walls. The chic wall lights are just from Ikea.
In the bathroom, white subway tiles from Home Depot line the walls. The chic wall lights are just from Ikea.
Blue Dot stools sit at the custom table. The sofa is from Joybird. Kitchen lighting was sourced from 143 Lighting.
Blue Dot stools sit at the custom table. The sofa is from Joybird. Kitchen lighting was sourced from 143 Lighting.

