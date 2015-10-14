Victorian Renovations that Blend Past and Present

"Victorian" is both a style and a period: the latter being anything constructed from 1837 to 1901, a period that saw the growth of a bourgeois class and construction of their new dwellings across the Western world. Stylistically, Victorian usually means asymmetrical facades, porches, a pitched roof, decorative trim, and textured exteriors (such as shingles or masonry). These modern additions and renovations meld the Victorians' eclectic quasi-gothic designs with equally expressive modern additions.