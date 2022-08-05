Two pull-down compartments in the kitchen hide an electric cooktop and chopping block, while paper towels are tucked away in a curved yellow container. “I didn’t want anything out in the open,” Ash says.
Ash lives in the detached backyard unit and has comfortably hosted 10 people in the space.
Furniture designer Ash Dipert transformed three disused structures behind his parent’s Craftsman home in Bakersfield, California, into a fun and functional accessory dwelling unit.
The goal was to turn the space into a guest suite that “feels like an out of body experience; a Willy Wonka vacation hideaway,” says the designer, who now lives in the ADU