VIA: 30 Years of Furniture Design

For 30 years, the Valorisation de L’Innovation dans l’Ameublement, affectionately known as VIA, has promoted contemporary, innovative furniture design with economical and eco-friendly projects by new talent. “We have a very important action to reveal French designers,” explains Gérard Laizé, executive director of the company. Through its impetus to finance projects based in both technical research and creativity, VIA aims to connect manufacturers, designers and retailers. Laizé teamed up with the widely recognized Paris modern art museum, Centre Pompidou, to create Via Design 3.0, an exhibit highlighting the company’s history of modern design for the home. To coincide with the show's last weekend, contributing writer Suzy Evans shares the history behind a few of the pieces on view.

For those who are not lucky enough to be in Paris this weekend for the final days of the show, please vist the slideshow to see a few of the pieces on view.