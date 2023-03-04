SubscribeSign In
Keith Ellis

Vermont ideas

The Max-A studio is another, smaller A-frame building that sits next door to the main house: not a bad commute at all.
The architects performed sun studies to find the perfect siting for their office — though with amazing views in every direction of the rolling landscape, there really was no wrong way to go.
The Max-A studio is also built with a pine frame, though it has pine panelling on the ceiling, while the main house ceiling is painted a warm white.
The couple followed permaculture principles for their garden, complete with a robust compost system. You’ll also find an orchard, native prairie grasses, and a winter pond on the land.
Marambio and Noguera divided up the plot of land to share with friends, but were conscious to place structures to accommodate the animals who move constantly through the space. “We wanted to respect that there were other paths previous to ours,” says Marmabio, who notes that there are 100 types of birds that live in the area.
The rule of working with standard material sizes required the architects to be both rigid and flexible. “If you know what’s out there, you can start working with those measurements, but you have to be flexible and adapt your living requirements you think you have in your head,” says Marambio. “At the same time, you have to work within the constraints. You don’t get one more meter.”
By designing everything around standard size wood boards, the project came together incredibly quickly.
The solar panel system provides ample electricity. “We do everything normally,” says Noguera. “Drying hair, using appliances, everything.” The solar panels also power the heating system, and a water pump.
