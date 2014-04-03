Vera Kleppe and Åshild Kyte are the talents behind the up-and-coming Norwegian design studio Vera & Kyte. The Bergen-based duo credit their mixed aesthetic influences and curiosity about materials—as well as eye-opening internships with companies Fora Form and Varier—for their early design successes. These include pendant lights in vivid lacquered birch and colored glass, a daybed that evokes leisure and relaxation in its steel-frame form, and a series of pedestal tables that the designers say epitomizes their focus on “unpretentious combinations of form and color.” Look for them in Milan at SaloneSatellite, premiering a new family of lamps as well as some updated versions of their tables and daybed.