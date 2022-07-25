SubscribeSign In
The 500-square-foot dwelling includes a first-floor living room, kitchen and bathroom, along with a lofted bedroom.
The homeowners' existing furnishings meld tradition with contemporary elements, echoing the architectural expression of the new structure.
