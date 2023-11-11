Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Jason Alexander

Vanity Planning

o create a more subdued texture on the interior, the concrete finishes in the bedrooms are smooth, formed with large panels instead of wood boards. Designed by the architects, light and warm pine doors form a contrast to the colder concrete and glass surfaces. All doors are made of solid pine with a lye treatment and punctuated with custom-designed carved wood door handles. The shape of the handles is rounded and chunky, a playful foil against the hard edges of the concrete. The bathrooms further celebrate the single, dominant material and underscore it with a monochrome approach. Mork-Ulnes designed the precast concrete vanities to match the structure and dark grey Vola faucets add a pop of glossy texture against the matte concrete.
Brightly coloured panels of perspex add sense of joy to holiday house , while windows above and below vanity flood the room with light. Simple joinery of low formaldehyde plywood provide relaxed quality and plenty of space for guest use.
The coral and sage green color palette is continued here, via wall and floor tile from the Tile Bar. A custom white oak vanity with a quartz counter is completed with a Rejuvenation mirror and wall sconces from Cedar &amp; Moss.
In the family bath, continuous tile crawls up from floor to wall, keeping the kids bath area seamless and simple. The floating vanity is made by Kaimade Woodworking with locally sourced walnut.
Kevin and Heather outfitted the luxury bathroom with a sink, vanity, and flooring made from custom concrete by Phoenix Concrete with glass beads that lighten the weight of the material. The toilet is a composting toilet and the towel racks are heated.
A custom medicine cabinet hovers over the fir vanity, which is topped with Pure White Caesarstone. Two-inch, black hexagonal floor tile provides a note of contrast. The wall-mounted faucet is from the Kohler Purist line.
Custom Mid-Century Inspired Bath Vanity for a Mid Century Home, Los Angeles. Fabricated in our Southern California woodshop. Tile by Heath Ceramics
The primary bath, with terrazzo flooring becoming the wainscot behind the wall-hung toilet. A two-tone vanity adds a splash of color. A wall to wall mirror conceals the medicine cabinet.
Modern rustic bathroom vanity. Strandwood House by Kilian Piltz and Wolgang Warnkross. upinteriors.com/go/sph167
The structure’s simple construction is laid bare in the vanity: a wood frame holds up the vessel sink and provides a place to store towels below.
A look at one of the two secondary bathrooms, this one with a brightly painted vanity. A screen door provides privacy for a shower and changing area.
A peek inside the guest bathroom. Hygge Supply custom-designed the home's cabinets, vanities, and islands. The pendant lights are from Color Cord.
The bathroom features simple black hex tile on the floor and white tile laid in a grid on the walls. The custom vanity is fir, in keeping with the rest of the home’s material palette.
Master Bath renovation. His & Hers vanities. Custom cabinetry (Cronin Cabinetry). Custom integrated vanity and sink (LA Tiles). Sconces: Mitzi. Decor & accessories: Sage Market + Design. Interior Designer: Sage Market + Design. Builder: Head Above Builders.
The bathroom balances modern and rustic, thanks to a combination of square tile and a floating vanity, with stone floors and exposed copper plumbing.
Marrakech Design ‘Dandelion’ tile covers the floor of the enlarged and reorganized bathroom, with a Caeserstone ‘Cloudburst Concrete’ slab on the vanity.
Custom vanities and tile inspired by classic mid-century materials.
Childrens Bathroom with Skylight, Green Floor Tile and MCM Vanity
The door trim and wall-hung vanity use the same birch ply as the cabinetry.
