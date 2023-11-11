o create a more subdued texture on the interior, the concrete finishes in the bedrooms are smooth, formed with large panels instead of wood boards. Designed by the architects, light and warm pine doors form a contrast to the colder concrete and glass surfaces. All doors are made of solid pine with a lye treatment and punctuated with custom-designed carved wood door handles. The shape of the handles is rounded and chunky, a playful foil against the hard edges of the concrete. The bathrooms further celebrate the single, dominant material and underscore it with a monochrome approach. Mork-Ulnes designed the precast concrete vanities to match the structure and dark grey Vola faucets add a pop of glossy texture against the matte concrete.