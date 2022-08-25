SubscribeSign In

Vancouver | Kolbe Gallery PNW

This home has an indescribable quality of tranquility + modern flair; the front gardens create a space that feels equally entitled to meditation or an evening of cocktails + dancing. The front entrance utilizes a @kolbewindows pivot door that swings open from a 3/4 positioned hinge, giving a modern feel to any space (and easy indoor / outdoor balance without a full wall of glass). This space is best suited for carrying a tray of margaritas to an outdoor yoga session.
A stunning exhibit for our @kolbewindows U/S Double Hung windows and a super unique Ultra Series Multi-Slide window. Located in Grandview Corners in Surrey BC
Avant-Angles
Mercer Island
The 2-toned window create unique experiences from inside to outside. The modern feeling black trim and wide open pans on the interior connect the interior to the natural environment, highlighting the ocean and mountain views while complementing the updated finishes of the kitchen and master ensuite. The exterior pans compliment the traditional, historic roots of the home, using a burnt red finish to brighten the exterior and offer a subtle homage to the homes original design.
This craftsman style home creates a traditional feeling living space without losing modern elements like clean lines and modern finishes that bridge the gap between the historical roots of the home and the glamours of current design.
