Vancouver | Kolbe Gallery PNW
This home has an indescribable quality of tranquility + modern flair; the front gardens create a space that feels equally entitled to meditation or an evening of cocktails + dancing. The front entrance utilizes a @kolbewindows pivot door that swings open from a 3/4 positioned hinge, giving a modern feel to any space (and easy indoor / outdoor balance without a full wall of glass). This space is best suited for carrying a tray of margaritas to an outdoor yoga session.
The 2-toned window create unique experiences from inside to outside. The modern feeling black trim and wide open pans on the interior connect the interior to the natural environment, highlighting the ocean and mountain views while complementing the updated finishes of the kitchen and master ensuite. The exterior pans compliment the traditional, historic roots of the home, using a burnt red finish to brighten the exterior and offer a subtle homage to the homes original design.