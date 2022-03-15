SubscribeSign In
Collection by Corinne Dyke

Van Isle Staircase and Railings

Articulated reveals mark where the drywall meets the wood of the tread, and a bent steel railing, powder-coated black, follows the line of the staircase.
A detached garage and guesthouse/studio creates a buffer between a busy street and the rest of the property, which includes the main house as well as a pool, sauna, and pond, so that life in the residence can feel more private and secluded.
The basement is meant for entertaining, with a large family room and direct access to the pool.
Contrasting wood finishes are visible throughout the house. The stair wall, for example, is smooth-sawn Douglas fir with a lacquer finish. Above touching height it transitions back to rough-sawn material.
The wall mirror is from Leroy Merlin.
Bespoke cabinetry is built into the main staircase, offering an abundance of storage space.
A ladder-accessible sleeping loft suggests a way to optimize spatial efficiency in coach houses restricted to no more than 700 square feet of living space.
Recessed lighting gives the space a warm glow at night.
House in Bordeaux by Lacaton &amp; Vassal
House in Bordeaux by Lacaton &amp; Vassal

