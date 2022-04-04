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Van Isle Living
The island bar in the kitchen features white Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks that match the turquoise tiles used in the guest bathroom. The lights above the bench are classic VL45 Radiohus pendants, which were originally designed in the 1940s by Danish architect Vilhelm Lauritzen for Louis Poulsen for the construction of the Radiohuset building in Copenhagen.
Buttons and Ridgie in their living room. The armchair is from Atra, the sofa by Ochre, and the coffee table is a one-off work titled Broken Sunglasses, by Georges Charpentier. It’s modeled after the artist’s own pair, which were crumpled in a motorcycle accident. The white vase is by Dana Harel, the sculpture on the mantle is by Simon Toparovsky, and the rug from Aga John Rugs. The custom fixed windows and Fleetwood sliders throughout were installed by Vella Glass.
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