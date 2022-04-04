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Collection by Corinne Dyke

Van Isle Living

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The dining table and chairs were from Gylfir’s in-laws. “We wanted to use fixtures and furniture with history so that it wasn’t all new, so that it had character,” says Sævarsson.
The dining table and chairs were from Gylfir’s in-laws. “We wanted to use fixtures and furniture with history so that it wasn’t all new, so that it had character,” says Sævarsson.
The flooring is terrazzo. Vanbesian designed custom ash-wood cabinetry for storage throughout the home.
The flooring is terrazzo. Vanbesian designed custom ash-wood cabinetry for storage throughout the home.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
The master bedroom was raised and cantilevered so as not to disturb the mature oak tree roots. Boulders are used as steps to the lawn.
The master bedroom was raised and cantilevered so as not to disturb the mature oak tree roots. Boulders are used as steps to the lawn.
Bracketed on one end by glass, the living room captures a view through the guesthouse breezeway to the cypress trees beyond. The sculpture “Big Red Poppies” by Donald Sultan provides a pop of color on the lawn.
Bracketed on one end by glass, the living room captures a view through the guesthouse breezeway to the cypress trees beyond. The sculpture “Big Red Poppies” by Donald Sultan provides a pop of color on the lawn.
The island bar in the kitchen features white Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks that match the turquoise tiles used in the guest bathroom. The lights above the bench are classic VL45 Radiohus pendants, which were originally designed in the 1940s by Danish architect Vilhelm Lauritzen for Louis Poulsen for the construction of the Radiohuset building in Copenhagen.
The island bar in the kitchen features white Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks that match the turquoise tiles used in the guest bathroom. The lights above the bench are classic VL45 Radiohus pendants, which were originally designed in the 1940s by Danish architect Vilhelm Lauritzen for Louis Poulsen for the construction of the Radiohuset building in Copenhagen.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Rear deck at dining/kitchen area
Rear deck at dining/kitchen area
We receive thousands of Add a Home submissions each year—and these inspiring residences racked up the most views.
We receive thousands of Add a Home submissions each year—and these inspiring residences racked up the most views.
Buttons and Ridgie in their living room. The armchair is from Atra, the sofa by Ochre, and the coffee table is a one-off work titled Broken Sunglasses, by Georges Charpentier. It’s modeled after the artist’s own pair, which were crumpled in a motorcycle accident. The white vase is by Dana Harel, the sculpture on the mantle is by Simon Toparovsky, and the rug from Aga John Rugs. The custom fixed windows and Fleetwood sliders throughout were installed by Vella Glass.
Buttons and Ridgie in their living room. The armchair is from Atra, the sofa by Ochre, and the coffee table is a one-off work titled Broken Sunglasses, by Georges Charpentier. It’s modeled after the artist’s own pair, which were crumpled in a motorcycle accident. The white vase is by Dana Harel, the sculpture on the mantle is by Simon Toparovsky, and the rug from Aga John Rugs. The custom fixed windows and Fleetwood sliders throughout were installed by Vella Glass.
The new interior includes a meditation room with an Isamu Noguchi lamp, flooring made of tatami mats, and a Murphy bed for visitors.
The new interior includes a meditation room with an Isamu Noguchi lamp, flooring made of tatami mats, and a Murphy bed for visitors.
The central cabinet has a multi-functional utility, including library storage in the living room and a doorway into the master bedroom.
The central cabinet has a multi-functional utility, including library storage in the living room and a doorway into the master bedroom.

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