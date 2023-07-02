Dwell House
Coral Cavanagh
A large sliding door on the side and large back doors can be opened to allow for a cross breeze and to seamlessly bring the outdoors into the home.
A hidden composting toilet as well as laundry and bathroom storage are underneath the right side butcher block counter top.
Home owner, Laurén Ettinger and her pup Penny live and travel full time in their tiny home on wheels.
The kitchen bench simply pulls out when needed. It also features an integrated storage drawer and rubbish bin below the work surface.
The Dodo Van has seats for the transport of up to six people. The side entrance leads directly to the kitchenette area behind the driver's seat.
