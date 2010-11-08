Vacation Home to Concert Hall

An hour's travel from downtown Seattle, Washington, lies what some call "Maine West": Whidbey Island. Forming the norther border of Puget Sound, the island is an enclave of "artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs who really love the great outdoors," says architect Brett Webber. In 2007, Webber, founder of Philadelphia-based firm Brett Webber Architects, PC, completed a live/work house for painter and professional musician Judy Geist, which now plays venue for her chamber group Ensemble M.