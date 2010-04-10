Urban Land Institute 2010 Awards

From over 170 entries, 17 finalists—from Thin Flats, an eight-unit green residential infil project in Philadelphia, to the Vancouver Convention Centre West, which opened for the 2010 Olympics and features a six-acre living roof—are contending for the Urban Land Insitute's 2010 Awards for Excellence: The Americas. The annual award recognizes urban developments with a focus on "leadership, contribution to the community, innovations, public/private partnership, environmental protection and enhancement, response to societal needs, and financial viability." The winners will be announced in Boston on April 16 at the ULI's Reat Estate Summit at the Spring Council Forum.

