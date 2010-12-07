Update on the Crocker Art Museum

My colleague Aaron Britt posted a great interview with the director of the Crocker Art Museum this past summer, and I'm here with a quick update: the museum opened in October, and it looks fantastic. Gwathmey Siegel and Associates Architects' new 125,000 square-foot addition more than triples the 125-year-old museum’s size. I just received a new batch of images from photographer Bruce Damonte, and they're enough to make me plan a daytrip down to Sacramento.

The addition sits adjacent to the original Victorian-Italianate museum from 1869, one of the first purpose-built art museums in the United States. Here are some views of the galleries: