Upcoming Auction at LA Modern

Original Ettore Sottsass furniture and accessories that were custom designed and built for the late tech pioneer Max Palevsky will hit the auction block March 6th at LA Modern. The Memphis Group member’s pieces will be sold without a reserve, and joined by work from fellow Modernists Harry Bertoia, Hans Wegner, Charles & Ray Eames, Sam Maloof, and George Nakashima. The catalog is rounded out by a selection of modern artworks by Richard Tuttle, Ed Ruscha, Helen Frankenthaler, Picasso and others. Check out a few of the objects on sale in the slideshow that follows.