The overall home is constructed with larch timber, a British wood, and features a central ridge beam that gives it a butterfly-shaped roof. Shou sugi ban was done on the wood to give it a charred finish.
The site has beautiful views of a nature reserve at the edge of a stream.
Base models of Dvele homes start at $250 per square foot, and range in size — the company wants its sustainable structures to be flexible to either small or large footprints.
The couple’s first cabin had a sleeping loft, and it was a feature that they wanted for the A-frame, too. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">It was something we recognized in our first cabin where it had the loft that not only did it have a sort of intimate, safer feel, it’s this primal, cocoon thing where you're in the woods, but you're up high,
Under the direction of lead architect, <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Henry Goodwin, the team used the bold gesture of the void to</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> experiment with the possibilities within a simple structure.</span>
Artist and corrective-exercise specialist, Ruth Hiller, moved to Winter Park, Colorado from New York knowing that her home would be glass and steel with wraparound windows. She hopped on the phone with architect Michael Johnson, he drew the sketch, and it took a mere five minutes to decide on the design. The common areas are suspended and cantilevered over the backyard ravine, offering views of a winding mountain creek while also doubling the square footage. A Bathyscafocus by Focus Creations fireplace warms up the modern abode.
Icy blue tiling in the generously proportioned bathroom nod to the glaciers and fjord landscapes associated with Korina's Norwegian heritage.
The home’s design unifies two extremes—light and dark, weightless and heavy.
Influenced by textures and materials of Western Australia, the red brick tiles are porous and commonly used there for indoor and outdoor spaces.
“Sometimes you go with emotions rather than logic,” says Woodhull founder Caleb Johnson. “I just wanted to renovate the little Pizza Hut look-alike my son told me looked like a blowfish.”
Inside, various hues of wood enhance the home's warm, rustic vibes.
Designed by Alex de Rijke of dRMM Architects, the Sliding House puts a fresh spin on country living.
