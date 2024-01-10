Unsorted
Mami and Ishii Hideaki (a friend and .......Research employee) prepare lunch in the cozy main building. The room is rustic and utilitarian, with a double-decker wood-burning stove, tons of open storage, and a sink fashioned from galvanized buckets. But there’s an underlying high-design ethos: The wire baskets are handmade classics from Korbo, a Swedish company, and what looks like a paper-wrapped box in front of the stove is actually a leather cushion by Japanese artist Nakano.
The open-plan living room is Standard Studio architect and creative director Jurjen van Hulzen’s favorite part of the home. “Mom can cook, Dad can work or play piano, the kids can play. At nighttime there’s a fireplace and a nice sitting area,” says van Hulzen. “It really just has a super nice energy.”
Alexandra Angle transformed a beachside cabin into a colorful retreat for a college friend and her family. The living area features a PP130 Circle Chair by Hans Wegner and a Shaker wood stove by Antonio Citterio with Toan Nguyen for Wittus. A Tropicalia Cocoon hanging chair by Patricia Urquiola complements the fabric from Liberty that Angle used for the cushions on the built-in banquette.
5 more saves