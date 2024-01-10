SubscribeSign In
The restrained 820-square-foot interior is defined by the angular ceiling. Garlick left the prefabricated structural panels unfinished to save on material costs. A True North wood stove from Pacific Energy heats the house. Max, the family’s cat, naps on a vintage rug purchased on eBay.
Mami and Ishii Hideaki (a friend and .......Research employee) prepare lunch in the cozy main building. The room is rustic and utilitarian, with a double-decker wood-burning stove, tons of open storage, and a sink fashioned from galvanized buckets. But there’s an underlying high-design ethos: The wire baskets are handmade classics from Korbo, a Swedish company, and what looks like a paper-wrapped box in front of the stove is actually a leather cushion by Japanese artist Nakano.
The open-plan living room is Standard Studio architect and creative director Jurjen van Hulzen’s favorite part of the home. “Mom can cook, Dad can work or play piano, the kids can play. At nighttime there’s a fireplace and a nice sitting area,” says van Hulzen. “It really just has a super nice energy.”
Rachel Nolan and Steven Farrell’s weekend house is located a couple of blocks from the beach on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula. Built with passive principles in mind, the low-slung structure features double-thick brick walls for thermal massing.
Peter designed the main house as two modules under a shed roof. The primary volume includes the kitchen, dining room, and master bedroom. A shower room and second bedroom were placed in the smaller of the two units.
Sliding glass doors span a 16-foot opening from living room to exterior deck. The family enjoys keeping the doors open for the majority of the year, and regularly uses the space for grilling and socializing with family and friends.
"We basically asked [Doulis] to help us create a space that could help contain all our current farm needs and hobbies while also imagining what might lie ahead for our farm," says Fletcher.
The prefab's external cladding is corrugated Colorbond in woodland gray; the pergola features natural timber hardwood battens.
"There are various dining sets around the houses, so we can choose one that is best protected from the wind or sun," says Aleksi.
Outdoor entertaining is made easy with an Outdooroven XL by Weltevree that can be used as a barbecue, smoker, and pizza oven. The custom-made cabinetry is constructed from waterproofed plywood doors and stainless steel mounts.
“The height of the new extension has been kept low, while still keeping all interior spaces on one level,” says the firm. “This approach led us to establish the project’s design identity in detail and materiality rather than in a ‘grand architectural gesture.’"
Alexandra Angle transformed a beachside cabin into a colorful retreat for a college friend and her family. The living area features a PP130 Circle Chair by Hans Wegner and a Shaker wood stove by Antonio Citterio with Toan Nguyen for Wittus. A Tropicalia Cocoon hanging chair by Patricia Urquiola complements the fabric from Liberty that Angle used for the cushions on the built-in banquette.
“The patio was always part of the original design, as we knew we would be living inside and outside during the warmer months,” says Horne. “Keeping it covered also helps keep it dry and provides a feeling of containment.” The wicker swing chairs are from eBay, and the fabrics are from Ikea.
When not in use, the television tucks neatly away behind folding doors to minimize visual clutter.
The raked red cedar ceiling is one of the couple’s favorite aspects of the home. They are particularly enamored with “the small shadow lines we created in the junction between the raked ceiling and the plaster bulk heads…it’s such a tiny detail that tightens everything up.”
To continue home’s minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired theme, the couple purchased Plyroom bunks for their kids. The bedding is from Society of Wanderers.
The modular shoveled and drawers were designed into four separate categories based on the measurement of each object.
Shiplap pine walls, primed white, complement unfinished concrete floors and a wood stove by Jotul.
