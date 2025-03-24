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Collection by Cally Quist

Unique

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Designed by Max Levy, the contemporary home is wrapped in corrugated metal—and it comes with a barn, an ADU, and 4.65 acres of land.
Designed by Max Levy, the contemporary home is wrapped in corrugated metal—and it comes with a barn, an ADU, and 4.65 acres of land.