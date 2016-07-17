The Floating House floats above the jungle canopy of Costa Rica and was designed by architect Benjamin Garcia Saxe. It's a short walk to the beach and offers elegance that's rooted in nature and simplicity. The structure is made up of three pods that are connected by elevated, outdoor bridges and walkways. Teak flooring and furniture add natural warmth to the main living areas, which are connected to two upstairs bedrooms and an open-air spa bathroom via a 24-meter walkway. The home also features a lounge framed by Concertina floor-to-ceiling glass doors with expansive views of the ocean and jungle.