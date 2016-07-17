SubscribeSign In
Oasis sofa, Rand cocktail table, Filigri rug, Lira chairs, Sheepskin rugs
Reese armless chairs, Aria table, Grove console table, Lind ottomans, Harding sofas, Otis swivel chairs, Graham cocktail table
A large glass roof and removal of many internal walls, opens the old Victorian house to a flood of daylight.
The Floating House floats above the jungle canopy of Costa Rica and was designed by architect Benjamin Garcia Saxe. It's a short walk to the beach and offers elegance that's rooted in nature and simplicity. The structure is made up of three pods that are connected by elevated, outdoor bridges and walkways. Teak flooring and furniture add natural warmth to the main living areas, which are connected to two upstairs bedrooms and an open-air spa bathroom via a 24-meter walkway. The home also features a lounge framed by Concertina floor-to-ceiling glass doors with expansive views of the ocean and jungle.
The home was built in 1980, Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects renovated the project in 2013.
A Workshop - Toodyay Shack
Entry Landscape
The house is set on a forested hill, which means the backyard—though scenic—is too steep to enjoy. It’s also perpetually shady. Schicketanz wanted somewhere she could soak in the sun, so she added a roof deck. “It’s really the only usable, large outdoor space I have,” she says.
In the upstairs bedroom, a square skylight opens to a patch of sky.
A supposedly impossible site was the perfect plot for Hale (pictured) and Edmonds, who were searching for some sort of break that would afford them the chance to build their own home. Stilting the house over the steep hill gives them direct access to nature while still being located just a ten-minute drive from downtown Seattle.
The entrance is highlighted by a custom walnut door designed by the architect, Jack Hawkins. Cheryl Chenault designed the interiors.
