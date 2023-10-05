Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Mark Greer

TX > Future House

View 4 Photos
The warmth and softness of the wood ceiling is brought down to the cabinets with elegant touches such as the brass island panels, wood counter stools, and wood hardware.
The warmth and softness of the wood ceiling is brought down to the cabinets with elegant touches such as the brass island panels, wood counter stools, and wood hardware.
The cabinet doors are by Sarah Sherman Samuel for Semihandmade on Ikea boxes. The finish style is a modern take on traditional beadboard with cleaner lines and wider spacing.
The cabinet doors are by Sarah Sherman Samuel for Semihandmade on Ikea boxes. The finish style is a modern take on traditional beadboard with cleaner lines and wider spacing.