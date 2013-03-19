Tumblr We Love: TypeToy

One man's inspiration is another's inspiration? TypeToy was created as a personal online reference library with an emphasis in vintage design and typography by Aaron Eiland, a senior designer by day and screen printer and freelance illustrator off-hours. Images ranging from colorful matchboxes to witty vintage illustrations are sourced from a variety of image-driven sites such as Flickr and a slew of blog sites. Says Eiland, "TypeToy was started as an online reference library for myself. The name comes from the idea of enjoying design just for fun, not on a professional level." With that in mind, do take a look at a few of our favorites after the jump!