Tumblr of the Week: Ryan Panos

In his eponymous Tumblr, Ryan Panos offers a cool selection of high-contrast black-and-white photographs that depict the abstract and geometric side of architecture. These aren't your warm and cozy interiors—just structure at its most steely. We like that Panos frequently answers questions from visitors, which gives a more personal feel to the collection. For example, someone asks: "What do you love most in architecture?" Panos replies: "I suppose I love the variety in it, that it simultaneously represents culture, society, the contemporary world we are constructing. The way light hits a facade, a detail is expressed, how one commission can turn the economics of a city." Well said.