Tudor

Original details can be found throughout, including refinished hardwood floors and built-in cabinetry. Thick wood trim lining the dining and living areas pops against the blue walls.
Green hues continue into the kitchen, a light-filled space fitted with all new appliances and custom cabinetry. An L-shaped worktop ensures ample room for meal prepping.
Concrete steps lead to the main entrance on the upper level, where a bright-yellow front door extends a cheerful welcome, all while complementing the home's sage-green facade.
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.
