Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
a
Collection by
Ania Omski-Talwar
Tudor
View
6
Photos
Original details can be found throughout, including refinished hardwood floors and built-in cabinetry. Thick wood trim lining the dining and living areas pops against the blue walls.
Green hues continue into the kitchen, a light-filled space fitted with all new appliances and custom cabinetry. An L-shaped worktop ensures ample room for meal prepping.
Concrete steps lead to the main entrance on the upper level, where a bright-yellow front door extends a cheerful welcome, all while complementing the home's sage-green facade.
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.
Share