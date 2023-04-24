The den was transformed into the children’s wing, with two bedrooms and a bath, and several lengthened windows to overlook the backyard. Exterior windows and doors are framed in oiled white oak.
Staircase and corner window by the landing
Now, at the top of the stairs, the owners are met with a beautiful view to the mountains.
The fireplace and hearth are clad in soapstone, which the team liked for the contrast and movement in the veining. The new window above the sliding door provides "a view of the sky and then just a flood of daylight coming in," says Fowler.
A built-in corner desk complements the new window seat.