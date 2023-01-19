Dwell House
Trend Watch: OSB
A simple, custom-built desk stands in one of the upstairs bedrooms. The bare lamp is in harmony with the raw material palette.
Small storage nooks are built into the walls beside the beds, avoiding the need for bedside tables.
Custom furniture, like this desk in the living area, is designed to be simple enough to be built by the clients, and it complement the raw materials used throughout the home.
Large windows frame views of the surrounding bush, inviting the landscape inside.
The yellow-painted stair is crafted from Kowhai, a dense and durable native timber.
The architect designed a geometric wall sconce made from red Invibe panel board for the bathroom.
Glulam beams keep the interior column free and enable a large skylight that runs the length of the roof.
A wood surround encloses a large soaking tub and shower.
