Trend Watch: Technicolor Taps

Forget nickel, bronze, and brass. The biggest trend in home hardware is technicolor taps. What’s your take on colorful home hardware?

Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
The powder bath also has a touch of whimsy with another pattern from Ellie Kishimoto, an Italian Fantini faucet in a custom powder-coat ,and white subway ceramic tiles.
Pastel blue tile and Driklolor paint in the soft, pink Pillow hue add a touch of playfulness to the kid’s bathroom. A Flower Pot pendant light from Verner Panton hangs above the round mirror and wall-mount faucet.
In the garnet-colored powder room, a classic Victorian four-panel door has been reinterpreted with rounded grooves in place of panels.
The hall bathroom is a little more conventional but also more color forward, with a deep blue faucet from Jaclo.
Orange paint and blue-and-white checkerboard tiles are a gleeful match in the bathroom.
“This bathroom was inspired by ’70s cult horror film Suspiria by Dario Argento,” says Cluroe. “Film is always an influence on our work, and the use of color in that film is so dramatic in quite a camp way. We wanted to tap into that and see if we could go there.” The pink sink is by Kast, and the retro red taps are by Fantini.
Bespoke mosaic tiles in several shades of matte and gloss pink, along with red Bisazza tiles, create a dramatic ombre effect in this bathroom. The light above the bath is a special-edition, red version of the 2LG Studio Capsule collection designed in collaboration with Cameron Design House, who noted that "pink and red aren't a traditional color combination, but they work really well here."
The shower room and WC on the lower ground floor is accessed via the utility room, which also features counters by Smile Plastics.
In the kid’s bath, the dimensional tiles are designed by Kho Liang Ie for MOSA, the colorful tapware is by Vola, and the light fixtures are from Barn Lighting. “It’s all kind of mismatched and playful,” says Tang.
A powder room near the entrance has <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Singita</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> wallpaper by Cole &amp; Son.</span>
The home’s exterior features a smooth, white stucco. An open-air bathroom features a sink constructed using a custom terrazzo made by Mila.
A neon green faucet pops against the softer-shaded tiles and cabinets.
The bathroom was enlivened with a wall of hexagonal blue Pratt &amp; Larson tile.
