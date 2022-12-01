SubscribeSign In
Trend watch: Cork

The living room is adorned in wood ceilings and matching tile floors, to recapture the midcentury style.
Reading Nook- New built in window seat nook area integrated into bookcase with a perfect ocean view.
The cork wall and black-and-white accents, like the pendant light and Dolly Parton poster over the bed, offset the bright colors that dominate the space. The photo was a gift from Mamrie’s best friend, and the linen bedding is from The Citizenry and Elsie Home.
Original cork paneling and tile flooring infuse the built-in desk area with retro flair.
A glimpse of the living room next to the cantilevered balcony furnished with a Milo Baughman chair and a petrified wood stump table.
"The cork literally warms up everything,
HabHouse renovated this Pasadena midcentury and gave it a completely new kitchen designed according to its original footprint. The materials were chosen in accordance with the original architect Calvin Straub's favored materials: vertical grain Douglas Fir.
The kitchen.
Kitchen
For one of two sleeping areas flanking the main living space, Wooten placed tatami from Miya Shoji on the cork floor. “With the radiant heating system, it’s fantastic to be in this glass box looking out at a blizzard, walking barefoot on the warm floor,” he says. “Tatami are not for everyone, but they are really comfy to me. Before we built the house, I stayed at a traditional bed-and-breakfast in Kyoto, Japan, and had one of the best nights of sleep ever, so I decided I wanted to do that style of bed. On top is a 150-year-old Japanese denim patchwork quilt I bought from a friend who took me to Japan. I’ve always admired Japanese design—Noguchi is one of my favorites—so I was inspired to have that spirit in the house.” miyashoji.com
Beyond the kitchen, overlooking the backyard, is the dining area, lined with cork flooring.
Brick continues from the interior of the home to the exterior, emphasizing indoor/outdoor living. Some of the bricks were salvaged from demolition— but to get the quantity required for overall development, the couple worked closely with London Reclaimed Brick Merchants.
“The sliding doors add to the ground-floor layout, especially in the summer where you can open up the whole space into the garden and the studio. It works so well, and makes us want to stay in London for most of the summer months.”
Richard is particularly proud of the cork used on the rear of the home, which he says works beautifully with the London stock brickwork. The sustainable material also inspired the project’s name: A Cork House.
The high-ceilinged bathroom receives natural light throughout the day, while porthole-type windows on both sides provide ventilation.
The bedroom receives morning light from a large window and a ventilation panel that opens to the garden.
