Treetop Master Bathroom in SF

Every pain point of a city remodel came into play for this en-suite bath: needing more space, privacy, natural light and functionality. The top floor is split between an entertaining space overlooking Golden Gate Bridge, Ghirardelli Square and Alcatraz while the master suite hides in a tree canopy. The biggest challenge was creating two distinct spaces - one public and one private - with function and spaciousness in their own right. Lead designer Stephen Shoup of Building Lab explains his approach to the master bathroom: “Making a room feel bigger is challenging when you have no view. We saw this project as nesting a master bath into the trees: playing with the light of being in the foliage and creating an indoor/outdoor shower experience.” Read more at jeffkingandco.com/bat...