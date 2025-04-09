The living room includes a Klara armchair by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso, a Nepal chair by Paola Navone for Baxter, and a Casablanca pouf from Henry Beguelin. The glass-and-metal Alanda coffee table is from B&B Italia. Balancing 3, by Melbourne sculptor Lauren Joffe, rises near a sinuous ficus. Untitled SWNC 2023, by artist Daniel Boyd, hangs above a Refract resin console table by Hayden Cox. The Arco floor lamp is from Flos, and the Saarinen dining table is from Knoll.