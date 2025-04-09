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Collection by Annalise Rowane

Treehouse Renovation

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Modern cabinet finger pulls in bright and shiny chrome dot the drawers in this sleek kitchen in Venice, California.
Modern cabinet finger pulls in bright and shiny chrome dot the drawers in this sleek kitchen in Venice, California.
A wall of three-inch-wide cedar slats contrasts with the tile backsplash.
A wall of three-inch-wide cedar slats contrasts with the tile backsplash.
The living room includes a Klara armchair by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso, a Nepal chair by Paola Navone for Baxter, and a Casablanca pouf from Henry Beguelin. The glass-and-metal Alanda coffee table is from B&amp;B Italia. Balancing 3, by Melbourne sculptor Lauren Joffe, rises near a sinuous ficus. Untitled SWNC 2023, by artist Daniel Boyd, hangs above a Refract resin console table by Hayden Cox. The Arco floor lamp is from Flos, and the Saarinen dining table is from Knoll.
The living room includes a Klara armchair by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso, a Nepal chair by Paola Navone for Baxter, and a Casablanca pouf from Henry Beguelin. The glass-and-metal Alanda coffee table is from B&amp;B Italia. Balancing 3, by Melbourne sculptor Lauren Joffe, rises near a sinuous ficus. Untitled SWNC 2023, by artist Daniel Boyd, hangs above a Refract resin console table by Hayden Cox. The Arco floor lamp is from Flos, and the Saarinen dining table is from Knoll.
Tall, sliding glass panels extend along the west side of the house, including into the living area, which has views across the terrace and 35-acre wooded property. Built-in bookshelves, part of Dynia's thick-wall strategy, keep with the orderly design. Photo by Ron Johnson.
Tall, sliding glass panels extend along the west side of the house, including into the living area, which has views across the terrace and 35-acre wooded property. Built-in bookshelves, part of Dynia's thick-wall strategy, keep with the orderly design. Photo by Ron Johnson.
The first floor is where the family spends most of the day. “The girls will be playing, and we’ll be working on projects and cooking,” Honora says. “It just all happens right here.”
The first floor is where the family spends most of the day. “The girls will be playing, and we’ll be working on projects and cooking,” Honora says. “It just all happens right here.”
A ribbon window in the primary bedroom/bath frames the urban landscape outside. “We go upstairs to do bath time and bedtime,” Honora says.
A ribbon window in the primary bedroom/bath frames the urban landscape outside. “We go upstairs to do bath time and bedtime,” Honora says.