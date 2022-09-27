SubscribeSign In
Collection by Erin V. Mahoney

travertine

View 24 Photos
Art by Zoe Pawlak sits on the mantle with an Eames Bird from Herman Miller.
Art by Zoe Pawlak sits on the mantle with an Eames Bird from Herman Miller.
Radiant heated travertine floors from Italy fill the home. The original design called for sourcing from nearby Indiana, and the upgrade was one of the many elements that caused the home to go over budget.
Radiant heated travertine floors from Italy fill the home. The original design called for sourcing from nearby Indiana, and the upgrade was one of the many elements that caused the home to go over budget.
Weinfeld’s cinematic streak is also evident in the home’s interiors: he designed the entertainment center in the media room. The rug is from Clatt Carpete &amp; Cia. Throughout the house, the Strozenbergs use floor-to-ceiling curtains for privacy.
Weinfeld’s cinematic streak is also evident in the home’s interiors: he designed the entertainment center in the media room. The rug is from Clatt Carpete &amp; Cia. Throughout the house, the Strozenbergs use floor-to-ceiling curtains for privacy.
The hallway features new travertine floors—one of the few installations in the project.
The hallway features new travertine floors—one of the few installations in the project.
The living room fireplace is faced with travertine and flanked by glass. In front of the fireplace, the slate floor is dropped to create an intimate seating area.
The living room fireplace is faced with travertine and flanked by glass. In front of the fireplace, the slate floor is dropped to create an intimate seating area.
The skylight and floor-to-ceiling glass windows invite nature into the bathing area of the bathroom.
The skylight and floor-to-ceiling glass windows invite nature into the bathing area of the bathroom.
An aperture in the roof draws the eye skyward upon entering the backyard.
An aperture in the roof draws the eye skyward upon entering the backyard.
The view of the pool and ocean from the master bedroom.
The view of the pool and ocean from the master bedroom.
The vanities and bathroom walls are made from locally sourced travertine slabs.
The vanities and bathroom walls are made from locally sourced travertine slabs.
The kitchen pantry is housed in a curved, free-standing structure that's also wrapped in Western Red Cedar.
The kitchen pantry is housed in a curved, free-standing structure that's also wrapped in Western Red Cedar.
The main bathroom is clad in travertine and maintains the understated color palette found throughout the home.
The main bathroom is clad in travertine and maintains the understated color palette found throughout the home.
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
The ceiling is lined in Meranti plywood with cedar battens, and the interior timber walls are tongue-and-groove cedar planking. The Fifties dining chairs are by Italian brand Calligaris.
The ceiling is lined in Meranti plywood with cedar battens, and the interior timber walls are tongue-and-groove cedar planking. The Fifties dining chairs are by Italian brand Calligaris.
The kitchen opens up to a covered courtyard, which features a fireplace that transforms the semi-outdoor space into a cozy living area year round. This courtyard connects to the covered deck, from which the bedrooms can be accessed.
The kitchen opens up to a covered courtyard, which features a fireplace that transforms the semi-outdoor space into a cozy living area year round. This courtyard connects to the covered deck, from which the bedrooms can be accessed.
The glass foyer features views through to the interior pool courtyard all the way out to the outdoor pool. There is a Travertine floor and custom-made blackened steel panels that were designed by an aeronautical engineer to encase the wiring and controls for the lighting, security, and phone systems. The space also opens to the great room.
The glass foyer features views through to the interior pool courtyard all the way out to the outdoor pool. There is a Travertine floor and custom-made blackened steel panels that were designed by an aeronautical engineer to encase the wiring and controls for the lighting, security, and phone systems. The space also opens to the great room.

4 more saves