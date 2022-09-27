travertine
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
The glass foyer features views through to the interior pool courtyard all the way out to the outdoor pool. There is a Travertine floor and custom-made blackened steel panels that were designed by an aeronautical engineer to encase the wiring and controls for the lighting, security, and phone systems. The space also opens to the great room.
4 more saves