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Collection by David Neal

Travel Trailers

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A hatch at the rear flanked by windows provide a connection with the trailer’s setting.
A hatch at the rear flanked by windows provide a connection with the trailer’s setting.
The bathroom has a spacious countertop and an asymmetrical mirror.
The bathroom has a spacious countertop and an asymmetrical mirror.
Wright’s designed a mobile trailer in 1939, the Dinky Diner, but it was never built. This trailer expands on some of its ideas.
Wright’s designed a mobile trailer in 1939, the Dinky Diner, but it was never built. This trailer expands on some of its ideas.
Two sofas fold down to form a bed at the rear of the trailer.
Two sofas fold down to form a bed at the rear of the trailer.
The trailer uses Wright’s effect of compression and release, with a tight hallway opening up to the dinette at the front and the bedroom at the rear.
The trailer uses Wright’s effect of compression and release, with a tight hallway opening up to the dinette at the front and the bedroom at the rear.
The wooden according panel on the wall conceals controls for the trailer.
The wooden according panel on the wall conceals controls for the trailer.
A desk adjacent to the dinette can also be tucked away. The chair references those designed for the Robie House in Chicago. The wooden according panel conceals controls for the trailer.
A desk adjacent to the dinette can also be tucked away. The chair references those designed for the Robie House in Chicago. The wooden according panel conceals controls for the trailer.
Sconces on the shelving above the sofa carry the leaf pattern, too. The dinette can be tucked away, and the sofa converts into a second bed.
Sconces on the shelving above the sofa carry the leaf pattern, too. The dinette can be tucked away, and the sofa converts into a second bed.
Wright’s signature red square that appeared on many of his buildings is fixed to the side of the trailer.
Wright’s signature red square that appeared on many of his buildings is fixed to the side of the trailer.
The door and a die-cut screen have a leaf motif that was originally designed for <i>House Beautiful</i> editor Elizabeth Gordon.
House Beautiful
Airstream and the Frank Lloyd Wright foundation have announced a new trailer based on the architect’s Usonian homes and organic architecture principles.
Airstream and the Frank Lloyd Wright foundation have announced a new trailer based on the architect’s Usonian homes and organic architecture principles.