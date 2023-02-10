"With the interior rooms, I wanted guests to feel an incredible sense of serenity and one of decompression. I want them to feel a lightness in their state of mind with a beautiful sense of removal from the larger dynamic qualities of the Los Angeles area. The hotel is located on a magical edge, where land and sea meet, in a wonderful serene cocoon that creates a completely private and discrete getaway. The things that speak the most loudly here are subtlety, restraint, quiet elegance, and reserve," says Todd-Avery Lenahan, owner and founder of TAL Studio.