Collection by Robin Melchior

Travel

This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
The Floating Farmhouse’s semitransparent addition has a roofline that matches the pitch of the original 1820s farmhouse. A porch, tucked under the side eaves, is cantilevered over a stream that runs through the property. Ikea loungers are illuminated from the interior by commercial gymnasium lights repurposed as pendant lamps.
While transparent domes have sprung up in glamping destinations worldwide, Finn Lough sets itself apart from the pack with extra touches of luxury.
"With the interior rooms, I wanted guests to feel an incredible sense of serenity and one of decompression. I want them to feel a lightness in their state of mind with a beautiful sense of removal from the larger dynamic qualities of the Los Angeles area. The hotel is located on a magical edge, where land and sea meet, in a wonderful serene cocoon that creates a completely private and discrete getaway. The things that speak the most loudly here are subtlety, restraint, quiet elegance, and reserve," says Todd-Avery Lenahan, owner and founder of TAL Studio.
