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Collection by Dirk De Pree

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With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
Norske Mikrohus’s latest project, Rast, is a 174-square-foot-home that promises to get you closer to nature.
Norske Mikrohus’s latest project, Rast, is a 174-square-foot-home that promises to get you closer to nature.
Inspired by years of traveling through Europe and Africa in their camper van, a Portuguese couple converted a Mercedes Benz truck into a mobile surf hotel, which is known as the Surf Truck Hotel.
Inspired by years of traveling through Europe and Africa in their camper van, a Portuguese couple converted a Mercedes Benz truck into a mobile surf hotel, which is known as the Surf Truck Hotel.
Sara Bjurbäck and Jonathan Strömberg kitted out a used cargo vehicle to realize their vanlife fantasy on a budget.
Sara Bjurbäck and Jonathan Strömberg kitted out a used cargo vehicle to realize their vanlife fantasy on a budget.
Custom-built L-Shaped sofas are upholstered in Pindler exclusive fabrics. Throw blankets add an extra layer of warmth and coziness.
Custom-built L-Shaped sofas are upholstered in Pindler exclusive fabrics. Throw blankets add an extra layer of warmth and coziness.
In addition to a top-down remodel inside, the Airstream's exterior has been polished to display its iconic mirrored finish.
In addition to a top-down remodel inside, the Airstream's exterior has been polished to display its iconic mirrored finish.
Drawing inspiration from boat design, Innovative Spaces rebuilt this 1953 trailer from top to bottom with a custom mahogany interior.
Drawing inspiration from boat design, Innovative Spaces rebuilt this 1953 trailer from top to bottom with a custom mahogany interior.
The homeowners spent $125,000 refreshing the ’70s home with finishes and decor that make it feel like a beloved family retreat.
The homeowners spent $125,000 refreshing the ’70s home with finishes and decor that make it feel like a beloved family retreat.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">After renovating an Airstream—and traveling in it for nine months—Caroline Burke and her husband, Riley Haakon, came across a listing for their dream model: a 1975 Argosy trailer. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Caroline said, ‘Do you wanna do another one?’ I was like, no,” Riley says with a laugh. “But we bought it, and this is it.”</span>
After renovating an Airstream—and traveling in it for nine months—Caroline Burke and her husband, Riley Haakon, came across a listing for their dream model: a 1975 Argosy trailer.
After living with the original exterior for a while, Bryan had the shell buffed to its natural silver finish. “I think it's the most gorgeous thing in the world,” says Bryan of the Airstream’s iconic shape.
After living with the original exterior for a while, Bryan had the shell buffed to its natural silver finish. “I think it's the most gorgeous thing in the world,” says Bryan of the Airstream’s iconic shape.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
The Armadillo is parked on a 1,000-square-foot lot that gives the couple ample outdoor space.
The Armadillo is parked on a 1,000-square-foot lot that gives the couple ample outdoor space.
Client, Marianne, and architect, Binke Lendhardt, one of the founders of Crossboundaries, met in Beijing 15 years ago through mutual friends. When she bought the boat, Marianne wanted to bridge Eastern and Western concepts of design and so approached Crossboundaries. In keeping with this approach, the boat is named Fàng Sōng 放松—which translates from Chinese into “Relax!”—representing a link to Marianne’s life and experiences in China.
Client, Marianne, and architect, Binke Lendhardt, one of the founders of Crossboundaries, met in Beijing 15 years ago through mutual friends. When she bought the boat, Marianne wanted to bridge Eastern and Western concepts of design and so approached Crossboundaries. In keeping with this approach, the boat is named Fàng Sōng 放松—which translates from Chinese into “Relax!”—representing a link to Marianne’s life and experiences in China.

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