Travel
Perched in Sicily's Monte Cofano Nature Reserve, this one-bedroom home—which was once an agricultural storehouse—offers views of an unspoiled natural landscape, from the mountains to the sea. Original details, such as exposed beams and stone walls line the interiors, while a large, partially shaded patio extends the charm outside.
Shipping container architecture is certainly nothing new—but this upcycled shipping container nestled into a hillside site in Terrasini, Italy, is an impressive interpretation of the typology. Dubbed the “Container Suite”, it’s surrounded by prickly pears and features an enormous glazed facade overlooking the landscape.
If you're itching to join the enticing #vanlife movement taking over your Instagram feed, but don't quite have the skills to trick out your own van, don't worry—you can always have one revamped for you. In this roundup, we've rounded up seven companies here to help.
Megan Blossom and Reiko Igarashi completed the modern interior decor and styling, finding inspiration from the building's rich history. The designers retained much of the original character: the carved wooden handrail remains on the stair, wood trim and wainscot accent the walls, and original doors are re-purposed as custom millwork.
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