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Collection by Richard Hoag

Travel

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Perched in Sicily's Monte Cofano Nature Reserve, this one-bedroom home—which was once an agricultural storehouse—offers views of an unspoiled natural landscape, from the mountains to the sea. Original details, such as exposed beams and stone walls line the interiors, while a large, partially shaded patio extends the charm outside.
Perched in Sicily's Monte Cofano Nature Reserve, this one-bedroom home—which was once an agricultural storehouse—offers views of an unspoiled natural landscape, from the mountains to the sea. Original details, such as exposed beams and stone walls line the interiors, while a large, partially shaded patio extends the charm outside.
If you’re traveling to Puglia in Italy, one of the most iconic sights are trulli (trullo is the singular), an ancient hut that's specific to the Itria Valley in the Apulia region of Southern Italy. Made with dry stone, trulli date back to medieval times.
If you’re traveling to Puglia in Italy, one of the most iconic sights are trulli (trullo is the singular), an ancient hut that's specific to the Itria Valley in the Apulia region of Southern Italy. Made with dry stone, trulli date back to medieval times.
Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita is an 18-room albergo diffuso ("scattered hotel") built in rock-hewn dwellings from the Paleolithic cave complexes of Matera, Italy, known as the Sassi.
Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita is an 18-room albergo diffuso ("scattered hotel") built in rock-hewn dwellings from the Paleolithic cave complexes of Matera, Italy, known as the Sassi.
Planning regulations required a gable roof, which the architects split into four shed roofs carefully designed to respond to heavy snow shed and meet spatial and aesthetic wishes.
Planning regulations required a gable roof, which the architects split into four shed roofs carefully designed to respond to heavy snow shed and meet spatial and aesthetic wishes.
After living with the original exterior for a while, Bryan had the shell buffed to its natural silver finish. “I think it's the most gorgeous thing in the world,” says Bryan of the Airstream’s iconic shape.
After living with the original exterior for a while, Bryan had the shell buffed to its natural silver finish. “I think it's the most gorgeous thing in the world,” says Bryan of the Airstream’s iconic shape.
Shipping container architecture is certainly nothing new—but this upcycled shipping container nestled into a hillside site in Terrasini, Italy, is an impressive interpretation of the typology. Dubbed the “Container Suite”, it’s surrounded by prickly pears and features an enormous glazed facade overlooking the landscape.
Shipping container architecture is certainly nothing new—but this upcycled shipping container nestled into a hillside site in Terrasini, Italy, is an impressive interpretation of the typology. Dubbed the “Container Suite”, it’s surrounded by prickly pears and features an enormous glazed facade overlooking the landscape.
After two years at sea with their family of five, a couple continues their tiny house lifestyle by renovating a rundown Airstream.
After two years at sea with their family of five, a couple continues their tiny house lifestyle by renovating a rundown Airstream.
If you're itching to join the enticing #vanlife movement taking over your Instagram feed, but don't quite have the skills to trick out your own van, don't worry—you can always have one revamped for you. In this roundup, we've rounded up seven companies here to help.
If you're itching to join the enticing #vanlife movement taking over your Instagram feed, but don't quite have the skills to trick out your own van, don't worry—you can always have one revamped for you. In this roundup, we've rounded up seven companies here to help.
Living Vehicle's T27 Life model starts at $150,000, and the company is launching more affordable units this summer.
Living Vehicle's T27 Life model starts at $150,000, and the company is launching more affordable units this summer.
Georgia, Dining Room / Front dining room with adjustable table and Maple top.
Georgia, Dining Room / Front dining room with adjustable table and Maple top.
This stunning high-end renovation is also by ARC Airstreams. Called the English country retreat, it features not only quality furnishings and fittings but also leadlight windows and a fully functional fireplace.
This stunning high-end renovation is also by ARC Airstreams. Called the English country retreat, it features not only quality furnishings and fittings but also leadlight windows and a fully functional fireplace.
This stunning renovation of an Airstream Motorhome was created by professional Airstream designers American Retro Caravans.
This stunning renovation of an Airstream Motorhome was created by professional Airstream designers American Retro Caravans.
Megan Blossom and Reiko Igarashi completed the modern interior decor and styling, finding inspiration from the building's rich history. The designers retained much of the original character: the carved wooden handrail remains on the stair, wood trim and wainscot accent the walls, and original doors are re-purposed as custom millwork.
Megan Blossom and Reiko Igarashi completed the modern interior decor and styling, finding inspiration from the building's rich history. The designers retained much of the original character: the carved wooden handrail remains on the stair, wood trim and wainscot accent the walls, and original doors are re-purposed as custom millwork.

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