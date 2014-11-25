Transportation of the Future—Or Past? One Artist Captures Retro-Inspired "Flying" Cars

French artist Renaud Marion has created a mind-bending collection that depicts futuristic "flying" cars, based off of classic, 20th-century models. Marion shot the majority of the cars against the backdrop of Geneva, and then manipulated them so they appear to be levitating. “I looked for architecture dating from the 1970s; for me that’s retro-futuristic," Marion said. "The buildings had to be imposing, massive and graphic.” Click through the slideshow for a peek at the imaginative works, which will be displayed in an exhibition at M.A.D. Gallery Geneva.