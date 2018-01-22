How to Turn Your Patio Into a Tranquil Outdoor Sanctuary

Whether it be a garden, courtyard, or rooftop, your home's outdoor space offers a quiet respite from the bustle of daily life and connects you to the surrounding scenery. Here are some of our favorite outdoor items that will take your backyard oasis up a notch, making it a truly private escape where you can relax and recharge.

Gloster’s roots can be traced all the way back to West Africa in 1960, where a band of passionate entrepreneurs and furniture makers took the first steps on a long journey. Today, the same passion, conviction and pride that launched the Gloster brand continues to fuel our business. We may live in a different world than the one occupied by our founders, but one thing remains the same—we are furniture makers whose sole focus is to design and build the world’s best outdoor furniture.