How to Turn Your Patio Into a Tranquil Outdoor Sanctuary

How to Turn Your Patio Into a Tranquil Outdoor Sanctuary

Whether it be a garden, courtyard, or rooftop, your home's outdoor space offers a quiet respite from the bustle of daily life and connects you to the surrounding scenery. Here are some of our favorite outdoor items that will take your backyard oasis up a notch, making it a truly private escape where you can relax and recharge.

Gloster’s roots can be traced all the way back to West Africa in 1960, where a band of passionate entrepreneurs and furniture makers took the first steps on a long journey. Today, the same passion, conviction and pride that launched the Gloster brand continues to fuel our business. We may live in a different world than the one occupied by our founders, but one thing remains the same—we are furniture makers whose sole focus is to design and build the world’s best outdoor furniture.
Fields Vegetable Wax Candle
Shop Now
Fields Vegetable Wax Candle
Kaufmann Mercantile
Eligo Regina Hammock
Shop Now
Eligo Regina Hammock
Kaufmann Mercantile
Gloster Ambient Cocoon Lantern
Shop Now
Gloster Ambient Cocoon Lantern
Gloster Furniture
Terrain Lime Outdoor Pillow
Shop Now
Terrain Lime Outdoor Pillow
terrain
Shop Now
Modern Forms Rain Outdoor LED Wall Sconce
Lumens
Shop Now
Gloster Atmosphere Right Chaise
Gloster Furniture
Shop Now
Menu Winebreather Carafe
Lumens
Shop Now
Oliver Peoples Gregory Peck Sunglasses
Amazon
Shop Now
Simon Hasan Wrap Carafe – Natural
Another Country
Shop Now
Gloster Dansk Lounge Chair
Gloster Furniture
Shop Now
The Outsiders: The New Outdoor Creativity
Amazon
Shop Now
Gloster Bells Side Table
Gloster Furniture
Shop Now
Skagerak Edge Terracotta Planters
TRNK
Shop Now
Everlane ReNew Anorak
Everlane
Shop Now
Gloster Basket with Leather Handle
Gloster Furniture
Shop Now
WAC Lighting Axis Outdoor Light
Amazon
Shop Now
Modern Forms Balthus LED Indoor/Outdoor Wall Sconce
Lumens
Shop Now
Terrain Low Cross Leg Fire Pit
terrain
Shop Now
Peg and Awl Handmade Milk Paint Tree Swing
Food52