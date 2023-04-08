Townhouse Renovation
“Everything in the bedroom is built in, including the bed,” adds Keith, who commissioned Hub Woodworks to mill this key feature. Andrew Neyer Crane lights flank the bed, an Akari pendant by Isamu Noguchi hangs overhead, and a Womb chair by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, covered in Cassia fabric from Designers Guild, sits in the corner.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
Custom shelving now flanks the fireplace, now composed of encaustic tile from the Cement Tile Shop and a marble hearth. A floating cabinet on one side balances an uncovered radiator on the other, and Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace unifies the scheme. Throughout the first floor, Bona Traffic white oak floors with a matte finish is laid in a herringbone pattern.
28 more saves