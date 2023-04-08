SubscribeSign In
Townhouse Renovation

“Everything in the bedroom is built in, including the bed,” adds Keith, who commissioned Hub Woodworks to mill this key feature. Andrew Neyer Crane lights flank the bed, an Akari pendant by Isamu Noguchi hangs overhead, and a Womb chair by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, covered in Cassia fabric from Designers Guild, sits in the corner.
The first floor holds the living room, which includes a Morsø 3440 wood-burning stove and a pair of Mags sofas by HAY.
The large living room doorway was preserved and frames views of the original staircase that was restored with the treads, risers and balustrades painted Benjamin Moore Black. The mahogany handrail was sanded down to its raw color and finished in a water-based clear coat.
The cellar now houses an office, studio, and exhibition space.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
In the guest room/office, IKEA wall shelving and desk anchor the space.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
Custom shelving now flanks the fireplace, now composed of encaustic tile from the Cement Tile Shop and a marble hearth. A floating cabinet on one side balances an uncovered radiator on the other, and Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace unifies the scheme. Throughout the first floor, Bona Traffic white oak floors with a matte finish is laid in a herringbone pattern.
An interior window creates flow between the skylit landing and baby Banks’s room.
A vintage sofa purchased from Open Air Modern mixes with Low Pad chairs, by Jasper Morrison for Vitra, in the living room, which features a window inspired by Marcel Breuer’s Whitney Museum of American Art.
Townhouse Renovation in Cobble Hill floor plan
White subway tile with charcoal-colored grout covers the primary bath where sunlight streams in from overhead thanks to a huge, new skylight. Wall sconces from The Urban Electric Co. lend a nautical feel.
The mirrored wall bounches light around the room and makes it seem larger. Unlacquered brass plumbing fixtures feel appropriate for the house.
American white oak was used for the flooring throughout the house, including the sun-filled kitchen. A Brendan Ravenhill hangs above the sink, and a Wolf cooktop was installed opposite the island.
Beyond the living room is an inviting library. Tasteful built-ins flank the gas fireplace, while a long, plush sofa provides ample seating for gathering.
Upon arrival, double entry doors lead into the sun-bathed parlor floor, which is graced by 11' ceilings. Anchored by an original fireplace, the formal living room is dressed in a neutral color palette, complemented by richly textured hardwoods.
An adjacent dining area provides a more formal setting for eating and gathering.
