Touring the Vitra Campus

In addition to my tour of the Freitag factory in Zurich, a huge high point of my recent trip to Switzerland involved hopping over the border from Basel to 1 Charles-Eames-Strasse in Weil am Rhein, Germany, to see the Vitra Design Museum and Vitra campus. Since a fire did major damage to the buildings and factories on the Vitra campus in 1981, the company has taken rebuilding very seriously. Buildings by the likes of Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry, Tadao Ando, Sir Nicholas Grimshaw and Herzog and de Meuron now dot the campus giving it the most starchitect for the buck that I've ever seen. Click on the slideshow above to get the tour.