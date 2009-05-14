Touring the Freitag Factory

One of the highlights of my recent trip to Switzerland was a tour of Freitag factory in Zurich. The messenger bags first designed and developed by Markus and Daniel Freitag in 1993 have become serious objects of design lust. But watching how they go from the dirty tarp off of an 18-wheeler to a considered work of industrial and graphic design was incredible to see.

Click on the slideshow and follow the production process from its humble origins to a high design shop where the bags are sold.