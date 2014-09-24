Tour Stunning Apartments on Dwell Manhattan Home Tours

For the third consecutive year, Dwell Home Tours take place across Manhattan on Saturday, October 11, 2014. It’s a rare opportunity to experience a group of private homes curated by Dwell’s editors, from a converted industrial building in Tribeca to a green renovation in Harlem. Plus, join us on October 10 to hear each of the architects speak about their challenges, inspirations, and successes in designing and building the featured homes. Both the Home Tours and Meet the Architects Night are approved for AIA CEU accreditation. Click through the slideshow for a preview of the spaces.